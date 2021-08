Garanti BBVA Leasing, IFC Sign EUR10M Loan Agreement To Fund COVID-Hit SMEs

Garanti BBVA Leasing, IFC Sign EUR10M Loan Agreement To Fund COVID-Hit SMEs. Garanti BBVA Leasing, part of Garanti BBVA Romania Group, on Tuesday signed a loan agreement for EUR10 million with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, for the funding of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]