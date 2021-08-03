 
NEPI Rockcastle Targets EUR140M Investments In Project Development In Romania
South-African investment fund NEPI Rockcastle, the leading investor and developer of retail properties in Central and Eastern Europe and the largest shopping mall owner in Romania, targets investments of EUR140 million until the end of 2021, for development and capital expenditure related to (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

How retail parks and malls fared under the pandemics Companies owning retail parks in Romania saw their turnover slide by just 9.5% last year, compared with the 20.6% decline malls suffered, shows a report by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy, which took into account the financial results of over 60 modern retail (...)

President Iohannis: Coalition works, but not perfectly; there are still things to be improved President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he was unhappy that some reforms had not been carried out by the ruling coalition, saying it was working, but not perfectly. “Let’s remember how this coalition came about and how those who are now together have positioned themselves towards each other. (...)

Senate Chair Dragu: Measures to stimulate vaccination are much more effective than restrictions Senate Chair Anca Dragu said on Wednesday that vaccination measures are “much better and more effective” than restrictions. “I believe that stimulus measures are the best, they are much better and much more effective than restrictions, because that is how policy measures work in general,” said (...)

President Iohannis visits Comana Natural Park, draws attention to the importance of such protected natural areas President Klaus Iohannis visited the Comana Natural Park on Wednesday, underscoring the importance of actions to combat climate change, as well as the need to protect the environment. “We need to be aware of the utmost importance of actions to combat climate change, and at the same time we (...)

Romanian Film Days: Screenings held in several cities in Spain Five recent Romanian films will be screened in eight Spanish cities as part of the Romanian Film Days (Muestra de cine rumano), a project of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Madrid. The event, which runs until December 5, will bring the Romanian productions to audiences in Madrid, (...)

Cegedim: Romania Medicine Market Up 10.6% By Value To RON19B, Up 0.6% By Volume In Past 12 Months Romanians used medical drugs worth RON19 billion (EUR3.9 billion), at wholesale prices, in the period July 2020-June 2021, 10.6% more than in the year-earlier period, Cegedim research showed Wednesday.

Vangelis' new album inspired by NASA's Jupiter exploration features RO soprano Angela Gheorghiu Soprano Angela Gheorghiu collaborated with Greek musician Vangelis for his new album Juno to Jupiter. The album, inspired by NASA’s Jupiter mission by the Juno space probe, is “a multi-dimensional musical journey featuring the voice of opera superstar Angela Gheorghiu,” according to a (...)

 


