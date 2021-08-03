NEPI Rockcastle Targets EUR140M Investments In Project Development In Romania

NEPI Rockcastle Targets EUR140M Investments In Project Development In Romania. South-African investment fund NEPI Rockcastle, the leading investor and developer of retail properties in Central and Eastern Europe and the largest shopping mall owner in Romania, targets investments of EUR140 million until the end of 2021, for development and capital expenditure related to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]