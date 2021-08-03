Chimcomplex Switches To RON282M Net Profit In 1H/2021 Vs RON27M Loss In 1H/2020

Chimcomplex Switches To RON282M Net Profit In 1H/2021 Vs RON27M Loss In 1H/2020. Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, ended the first half of 2021 with a turnover of RON1.1 billion (EUR233 million), double year-over-year, and switched to a net profit of RON282 million (EUR57 million), versus loss of RON27 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]