Social media collaboration company Planable launches TikTok feature

Social media collaboration company Planable launches TikTok feature. Marketing teams can now plan and collaborate on their TikTok videos using Planable Social media collaboration company Planable has made it easier for marketers to use TikTok by launching a new feature for marketing experts to be able to plan, collaborate, and schedule content. Marketing teams (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]