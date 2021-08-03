Garanti BBVA Leasing signs a EUR 10 million loan agreement with IFC, to support SMEs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate recovery

Garanti BBVA Leasing, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has signed a loan agreement of EUR 10 million with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), member of World Bank Group, aiming to support SMEs affected by the pandemic.