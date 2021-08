Romanian Game Development Agency Amber Strengthens Leadership Team

Romanian Game Development Agency Amber Strengthens Leadership Team. Jaime Gine appointed CEO, former CEO Mihai Pohoțu takes on the Executive Chairman role, Brian Waddle joins as Head of Biz Dev Full-service Romanian games development agency Amber announced today that Jaime Gine will join the company as CEO, overseeing the company's operations across all (...)