Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to two-month high

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to two-month high. Romania recorded 233 Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest number since June 1, when 241 cases were reported. The number of daily cases has increased to more than 100 over the past week. The new cases were reported out of 33,867 tests carried out during the same interval: 14,561 RT-PCR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]