Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Bucharest City - 38; zero cases in 10 counties



Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Bucharest City - 38; zero cases in 10 counties.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 38 and the counties of Timis - 21, Constanta - 15, and Cluj - 13, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. No new cases were recorded in 10 counties. All counties and Bucharest City remain in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by the counties of Ilfov - 0.22 cases per 1,000 population, Cluj, and Satu Mare - 0.06. AGERPRES (RO - Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)