Employment Agency: Romania Jobless Rate At 3% End-June 2021. Romania's unemployment rate stood at 3% at end-June 2021, lower by 0.06 percentage points than in May 2021 and the same as the rate recorded in June 2020, data from the country’s employment agency ANOFM showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]