PwC: Romania M&A Market Reaches EUR1.8B YoY In 1H/2021

PwC: Romania M&A Market Reaches EUR1.8B YoY In 1H/2021. The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market in Romania totaled EUR1.8 billion in the first half of 2021, for 83 transactions announced, a PwC Romania analysis for Romania’s M&A market showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]