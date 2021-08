Former Cel.ro Online Store Operator Corsar Online Files for Insolvency

Former Cel.ro Online Store Operator Corsar Online Files for Insolvency. Corsar Online, a company held by entrepreneur Tiberiu Pop, which has posted net losses in each of the past three years, with a peak of RON3.5 million in 2020, filed for insolvency on August 2, according to Bucharest Court of Law (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]