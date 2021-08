Rasnov Dino Parc Hit RON5.4m Revenue in 1H, 2021, Almost Flat on 1H, 2019

Rasnov Dino Parc Hit RON5.4m Revenue in 1H, 2021, Almost Flat on 1H, 2019. Dino Parc of Rasnov, the largest dinosaur themed park in south-eastern Europe, generated revenue worth RON5.4 million in the first half of 2021, close to the level in the first half of 2019, the park’s best year so far, when it reported RON5.5 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]