Payten, Member Of Asseco Group, Buys Majority Stake In ContentSpeed

Payten, Member Of Asseco Group, Buys Majority Stake In ContentSpeed. Payment solutions provider Payten, part of Asseco South Eastern Europe Group (ASEE Group), is carrying out a new strategic investment in eCommerce, by acquiring the majority stake in local software solutions provider ContentSpeed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]