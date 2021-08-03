GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 233 following over 33.000 tests performed in last 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 233 following over 33.000 tests performed in last 24 hours. As many as 233 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 33,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]