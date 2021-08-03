Covid jab daily update: 15,395 people inoculated in past 24 hours

Covid jab daily update: 15,395 people inoculated in past 24 hours. As many as 15,395 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday. As many as 11,174 people were given the priming shot and 4,221 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 9,441,193 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 5,024,979 persons of whom 4,878,939 received the complete vaccination scheme. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, five persons experienced side effects - four had whole-body reactions and one - a local reaction. As many as 16,835 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,802 local and 15,033 systemic side effects.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]