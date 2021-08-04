RO minister of education suggests checking of all PhD dissertations after 1990

RO minister of education suggests checking of all PhD dissertations after 1990. Romanian minister of education Sorin Câmpeanu asked all the universities in the country to check for plagiarism all the doctoral dissertations that they have issued since 1990, works that led to the PhD titles granted by the universities, G4media.ro reported. The proposal stirred surprise, as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]