Romanian opposition wants Govt. to allow bigger street protests

Romanian opposition wants Govt. to allow bigger street protests. Romania’s main opposition party and the main parliamentary party at the same time, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, opposition), submitted to the Bucharest Court of Appeal a request for annulment of the provisions of Government Decisions 730/2021 and 795/2021, by which the number of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]