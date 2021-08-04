Profit of Romanian SocGen subsidiary BRD up 51% in H1

Profit of Romanian SocGen subsidiary BRD up 51% in H1. Romania's third bank by assets, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), reported its consolidated net profit rose by 51% year-on-year (YoY) to almost RON 626 mln (EUR 127 mln) for the first six months of this year. The rise was driven by solid commercial activity and the net release related to (...)