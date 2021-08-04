Romania’s Ice Cream Production Down 17% in 2020

Romania's ice cream production decreased by more than 17% to merely 34.02 million liters last year from 41.36 million liters in 2019, Eurostat data show. The country was behind Finland and Lithuania, which made 45.19 million liters and 46.79 million liters respectively.