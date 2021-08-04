Covid-19: Romania sells 700,000 vaccine doses to Ireland

Covid-19: Romania sells 700,000 vaccine doses to Ireland. A batch of 700,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses will reach Ireland after an agreement with Romania was finalized, Libertatea reported quoting an announcement from the Irish Taoiseach (PM) Micheál Martin. Romania decided to sell some of the vaccine doses it purchased as the Government expects it won't (...)