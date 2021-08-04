Olympics 2020: Romania's Novac advances to men's javelin throw final

Olympics 2020: Romania's Novac advances to men's javelin throw final. Romanian athlete Alexandru Mihaita Novac advanced to the final of the men's javelin throw event on Wednesday at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, with a throw of 83.27 metres. Novac managed to throw the spear 83.27 m in his first attempt, his best performance this season, finishing fourth in Group A and seventh overall. In qualification, Indian Neeraj Chopra had the best throw, 86.65 metres. Novac will compete in the final on Saturday, July 7. Romania has lined up ten track and field athletes to the Olympic Games in Tokyo: Florentina Costina Iusco, Alina Rotaru (both in the women's long jump); Claudia Mihaela Bobocea (women's 1,500 m); Daniela Stanciu (women's high jump); Alin Alexandru Firfirica (men's discus throw); Marius Iulian Cocioran (men's 50 km race walk); Rares Andrei Toader (men's weight throw); Bianca Florentina Ghelber (women's hammer throw); Mihaita Alexandru Novac (men's javelin throw); and Andrea Miklos (women's 400 m). Ghelber finished 6th in the men's hammer throw event, while Iusco, Rotaru, Firfirica, Bobocea and Toader failed to advance, and Miklos forfeited due to medical problems. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]