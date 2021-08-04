In conversation with EU's Borell, ForMin Aurescu pleads for EU solidarity in case of attack on Mercer Street



Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, regarding the attack on the ship Mercer Street, a conversation initiated by Aurescu in continuation of the political and diplomatic steps undertaken by Romania so far. Aurescu "reiterated the gravity of the incident and a deliberate nature of the attack, which Romania and other international partners blames on Iran based on available information," according to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE). The head of the Romanian diplomacy also reiterated the firm condemnation of the attack against a civilian target, as well as the impact of this incident on the freedom of navigation in the region, in accordance with the international law. He presented the assessment of the Romanian side on its political and security implications. Aurescu "pleaded for strengthened solidarity on the part of the European Union and for the public condemnation of this incident by the world community." At the same time, MAE "informed about the diplomatic steps taken after the incident and specified that Romania will continue bilateral coordination together with its strategic partners, as well as steps at multilateral level, to identify the most appropriate response measures. In this case, it will keep the European senior official up to date on these developments." In his turn, Josep Borrell extended his condolences over the death of the Romanian citizen and highlighted the gravity of this attack, assuring that the European Union "stands in solidarity with Romania as a member of the European Union affected by the incident, closely and actively following the developments in this case." The European Union and NATO on Tuesday condemned last Thursday's attack on the Arabian oil tanker Mercer Street, which the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom attributed to Iran, but called on the European Commission to avoid any action detrimental to peace and stability in the region, according to the AFP news agency. The Japanese-owned oil tanker Mercer Street operated under the Liberian flag by the Zodiac Maritime company, which belongs to the Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, was the target of an attack on Thursday while sailing without cargo in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Oman. A Romanian member of the ship's crew and a British employee of the Ambrey security company were killed. The US on Monday promised a "collective response" along with its allies against Iran after the attack, which according to Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom was carried out with a drone, arguing that Iran is behind it, which Iran denies. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)