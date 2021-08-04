Romania Retail Sales Grow 3.2% On Month In June 2021

Romania Retail Sales Grow 3.2% On Month In June 2021. Retail sales in Romania, excluding vehicle sales, grew 3.2% on the month in June 2021 and by 0.1% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, data from the country’s statistics institute showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]