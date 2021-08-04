Average Rental Price In Capital Bucharest Hits EUR7.5/Sqm In 2Q/2021, Down Nearly 5% Vs 2Q/2020

Average Rental Price In Capital Bucharest Hits EUR7.5/Sqm In 2Q/2021, Down Nearly 5% Vs 2Q/2020. Iasi, Brasov and Constanta are among Romania’s top economically developed cities where rental prices have gone up in the past year, while in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara rental prices took some steps back on the year in the second quarter of 2021, per a survey by Analize imobiliare and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]