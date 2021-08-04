Carrefour Has Just 353 Stores Left In Romania, 16 Fewer From End-2020

Carrefour reshuffled its Romanian network in the first half of 2021 and has only 353 stores left, 16 fewer than at the end of 2020. However, its hypermarket format is the only one left with more units. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]