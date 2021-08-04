President Iohannis: Coalition works, but not perfectly; there are still things to be improved



President Iohannis: Coalition works, but not perfectly; there are still things to be improved.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he was unhappy that some reforms had not been carried out by the ruling coalition, saying it was working, but not perfectly. “Let’s remember how this coalition came about and how those who are now together have positioned themselves towards each other. (...)