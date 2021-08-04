RO health minister proposes measures to increase Covid-19 vaccination pace

RO health minister proposes measures to increase Covid-19 vaccination pace. Health minister Ioana Mihăilă submitted to the Government a series of proposals meant to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, she told News.ro in an interview. These include having people vaccinated by family doctors in outpatient care or at home and granting meal vouchers to those who (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]