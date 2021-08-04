 
Romaniapress.com

August 4, 2021

President Iohannis: We must be aware of the utmost importance of actions to combat climate change
Aug 4, 2021

President Iohannis: We must be aware of the utmost importance of actions to combat climate change.

President Klaus Iohannis visited the Comana Natural Park on Wednesday, underscoring the importance of actions to combat climate change, as well as the need to protect the environment. "We need to be aware of the utmost importance of actions to combat climate change, and at the same time we have to protect the environment. An area like this, which is very close to Bucharest, has almost the same value to Bucharest residents as a local park (...) It is very easy to get here, a very beautiful, very pleasant area and (...) the people of Bucharest come here in large numbers, that is why we need to be aware of the importance of these places for the leisure sector as well," said Iohannis. He added that his visit was designed to draw attention to the importance of protected natural areas. "Through my visit here today, I want to draw attention to the importance of these protected natural areas. We have several such areas in Romania and they obviously have a special importance to the environment (...), but at the same time, they are extremely important when considering good measures to combat climate change. You see, this is a very hot day, but the forest keeps the temperature a little lower. Likewise, when there are storms, heavy rainfalls, forested areas retain water, and I think there is no one who can deny climate change. We had this spring and this summer, unfortunately, a lot of extraordinary weather phenomena, we had hot days, much more than ever, there were storms, torrential pouring. You know that in the last weeks we had serious floods in several areas of the country," Iohannis said. He congratulated the local administrations on their plans to expand the area. "You've got a ten from me," Iohannis said. Chair of the Giurgiu County Council Dumitru Beianu unveiled to Iohannis some development projects for the area. He pointed out that the projects aim at the ecological reconstruction of the Comana pond by raising the elevation of the dam, creating a bicycle lane from Bucharest through the Comana Park, a defence dam to Giurgiu, some trails through the park for the thistle and peony reserves, a parking and event area and a social and cultural centre inside the Comana Monastery. Iohannis and local officials toured the Comana Natural Park by boat. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

HealthMin official Andrei Baciu: Romania selling Ireland 700,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine Romania will sell Ireland 700,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES on Wednesday, adding that the respective amount of vaccines is not necessary for the domestic vaccine rollout. "Romania has concluded an (...)

Nordis Group Inaugurates Seaside Hotel, Announces Plans for Residential Development Mamaia Dune Nordis Mamaia 5***** last weekend inaugurated its new seaside hotel, with a lobby, coffee shop and shopping gallery of more than 1,500 square meters.

BRUA gas pipeline project phase 1 completed with 21 pct economy over value auctioned (Transgaz) The project of the BRUA gas pipeline, the first phase, concluded at the value of 377.4 million euro, 21 pct, or 101.1 million euro, more economical than the value at auction, according to a release of Transgaz sent on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). "The 'Development on (...)

15,260 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours As many as 15,260 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,831 represent the first dose, and 4,429 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Wednesday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination (...)

Significant drop in serious road accidents in 2021, increase in number of people deceased The spokesperson of the Romanian Police, Georgian Dragan, said on Wednesday that in the first seven months of 2021 the number of serious road accidents dropped significantly, yet the number of persons deceased is slightly higher than in previous years. In 2019, at the national level, 4,421 (...)

Antitrust Body Looks Into Banca Transilvania's Acquisition Of Idea Bank Romania’s Competition Council is looking into the transaction whereby Banca Transilvania, the largest lender in Romania, acquired in early June 2021, for EUR43 million, the entire ownership stake held by Poland’s Getin Holding in Idea (...)

Timisoara Municipality Inks RON136.4M Contract with Turkish-held Karsan Otomotiv for 44 Electric Buses Turkish-held Karsan Otomotiv Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. signed a contract worth RON136.4 million (EUR27.3 million), VAT not included, with Timisoara city hall for the delivery of 44 KRS 18 EV electric business, but also for the building of 15 rapid charging stations and 44 slow charging (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |