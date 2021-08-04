Cegedim: Romania Medicine Market Up 10.6% By Value To RON19B, Up 0.6% By Volume In Past 12 Months



Romanians used medical drugs worth RON19 billion (EUR3.9 billion), at wholesale prices, in the period July 2020-June 2021, 10.6% more than in the year-earlier period, Cegedim research showed Wednesday.