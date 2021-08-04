OTP Bank, the best bank in Central and Eastern Europe according to Euromoney



The OTP Bank Group was awarded the Best Bank in Central and Eastern Europe at the Awards for Excellence 2021, the global banking industry competition organized by the international business magazine Euromoney. According to Euromoney, OTP Bank is the only banking group in the region that last (...)