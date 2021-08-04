DHL Express shapes future for sustainable aviation with the order of first-ever all-electric cargo planes from Eviation

DHL Express shapes future for sustainable aviation with the order of first-ever all-electric cargo planes from Eviation. Companies take off together to electrify airspace Twelve zero-emission eCargo aircraft will form world's first electric Express network First–ever fully electric plane "Alice" creates sea change in commercial aviation Alice's first flight will happen later this year DHL Express, the world's leading (...)