GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 271 following over 29.000 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 271 following over 29.000 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours.

As many as 271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 29,748 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that (...)