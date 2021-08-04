BNS: Black month for the Romanian labor market, indifference of the Labor Minister seems endless

BNS: Black month for the Romanian labor market, indifference of the Labor Minister seems endless. It’s a black month for the Romanian labor market given that, in the past 40 days, 26 workers have been severely injured and 8 have died, shows the National Unions’ Block (BNS), in a press release sent to AGERPRES. In this context, the union representatives accuse the lack of labor... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]