Signal Iduna launches a new version of the Signal Care Assistant app
Aug 4, 2021
Signal Iduna launches a new version of the Signal Care Assistant app.
The insurance company SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURARE REASIGURARE launches a new and improved version of the Signal Care Assistant app, introducing a series of new facilities and updated functions for those who own an insurance or are interested in any other product from the company’s portfolio. Users (...)
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
HealthMin official Andrei Baciu: Romania selling Ireland 700,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
Romania will sell Ireland 700,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES on Wednesday, adding that the respective amount of vaccines is not necessary for the domestic vaccine rollout.
"Romania has concluded an (...)
Nordis Group Inaugurates Seaside Hotel, Announces Plans for Residential Development Mamaia Dune
Nordis Mamaia 5***** last weekend inaugurated its new seaside hotel, with a lobby, coffee shop and shopping gallery of more than 1,500 square meters.
BRUA gas pipeline project phase 1 completed with 21 pct economy over value auctioned (Transgaz)
The project of the BRUA gas pipeline, the first phase, concluded at the value of 377.4 million euro, 21 pct, or 101.1 million euro, more economical than the value at auction, according to a release of Transgaz sent on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).
"The 'Development on (...)
15,260 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours
As many as 15,260 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,831 represent the first dose, and 4,429 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Wednesday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination (...)
Significant drop in serious road accidents in 2021, increase in number of people deceased
The spokesperson of the Romanian Police, Georgian Dragan, said on Wednesday that in the first seven months of 2021 the number of serious road accidents dropped significantly, yet the number of persons deceased is slightly higher than in previous years.
In 2019, at the national level, 4,421 (...)
Antitrust Body Looks Into Banca Transilvania's Acquisition Of Idea Bank
Romania’s Competition Council is looking into the transaction whereby Banca Transilvania, the largest lender in Romania, acquired in early June 2021, for EUR43 million, the entire ownership stake held by Poland’s Getin Holding in Idea (...)
Timisoara Municipality Inks RON136.4M Contract with Turkish-held Karsan Otomotiv for 44 Electric Buses
Turkish-held Karsan Otomotiv Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. signed a contract worth RON136.4 million (EUR27.3 million), VAT not included, with Timisoara city hall for the delivery of 44 KRS 18 EV electric business, but also for the building of 15 rapid charging stations and 44 slow charging (...)
