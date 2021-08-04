EY Future Consumer Index: 68% of global consumers expect companies to solve sustainability issues
Aug 4, 2021
EY Future Consumer Index: 68% of global consumers expect companies to solve sustainability issues.
Finances are a key concern for 78% of consumers surveyed 51% want to buy more sustainably, but 66% are deterred by high prices Globally, levels of concern among consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are moderating slightly, according to the seventh edition of the EY Future Consumer (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]