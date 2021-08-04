PeliPartners assisted Adventum in the acquisition of Hermes Business Campus from Atenor

PeliPartners assisted Adventum Quartum, a Maltese real estate investment fund, part of the Adventum Group, in the acquisition of the Hermes Business Campus office complex from Atenor group. This acquisition is the largest investment transaction in the real estate sector in 2021 and marks the