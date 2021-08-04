Summer Well: More artists join lineup of music festival held close to Bucharest

Summer Well: More artists join lineup of music festival held close to Bucharest. Music festival Summer Well, scheduled to take place between August 12 and August 15, announced another series of artists who will perform at the event. They are Rejjie Snow, Princess Nokia, Gus Gus HVOB live (clubset), Hercules and Love Affair (DJ Set), Moonlight Breakfast, Valeria Stoica, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]