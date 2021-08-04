Certion Property Developers Invests EUR45M In Four Residential Projects In Neptun-Olimp Seaside Resort

Romanian company Certion Property Developers seeks to develop four premium residential projects in the Black Sea resort of Neptun-Olimp, whose total investment exceeds EUR45 million, over a four-year period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]