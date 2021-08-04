Timisoara Municipality Inks RON136.4M Contract with Turkish-held Karsan Otomotiv for 44 Electric Buses

Turkish-held Karsan Otomotiv Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. signed a contract worth RON136.4 million (EUR27.3 million), VAT not included, with Timisoara city hall for the delivery of 44 KRS 18 EV electric business, but also for the building of 15 rapid charging stations and 44 slow charging (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]