BRD, Garanti BBVA Romania Lend EUR120M To NE Property BV, Part Of NEPI Rockcastle Group. BRD Groupe Societe Generale and Garanti BBVA Romania have granted a loan of EUR120 million to the company NE Property BV, entirely held by NEPI Rockcastle. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]