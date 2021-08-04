Significant drop in serious road accidents in 2021, increase in number of people deceased

Significant drop in serious road accidents in 2021, increase in number of people deceased. The spokesperson of the Romanian Police, Georgian Dragan, said on Wednesday that in the first seven months of 2021 the number of serious road accidents dropped significantly, yet the number of persons deceased is slightly higher than in previous years. In 2019, at the national level, 4,421 serious road accidents were recorded, resulting in the death of 894 persons and the serious injury of another 4,200 persons. Last year, at the national level 3,637 serious accidents were recorded, following which 812 persons died and 3,344 persons were serious injured. This year saw 2,586 such accidents, resulting in the death of 932 persons and the serious injury of 2,000 persons," said Dragan in a press conference. "This year we faced the situation in which, after a single road accident, there were several persons deceased," said Dragan. According to the data provided by the Road Brigade of the Police, the main three causes generating serious road accidents resulting in death were: *Speed not adapted to road conditions: 106 accidents, 119 deaths, 38 gravely injured; * Pedestrians illegally crossing road: 75 accidents, 76 deaths, one person gravely injured; * Pedestrians on roadway: 58 accidents, 58 deaths. Georgian Dragan also said that in regards to the activities to combat the main causes generating accidents, until now nearly 460,000 fines have been issued this year.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]