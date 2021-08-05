Romanian food processor and retailer Diana invests EUR 7 mln this year

Romanian food processor and retailer Diana invests EUR 7 mln this year. The Diana group of companies, a family business from Râmnicu Vâlcea (southern Romania), has planned investments of EUR 35 mln for expanding its retail chain and its production and processing of meat, Profit.ro reported. Diana owns 65 stores in the southern part of Romania and wants to open five (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]