RO President, justice minister argue over delayed reforms

RO President, justice minister argue over delayed reforms. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and minister of justice Stelian Ion (USR PLUS, reformist) have entered on August 4 an argument related to the sluggish advance of the reforms in the sector of justice. The Special Section was not dismantled because the minister of justice "hasn't found a way," (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]