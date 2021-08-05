 
August 5, 2021

Romanian competition body evaluates sale of Idea Bank to Banca Transilvania
Romanian competition body evaluates sale of Idea Bank to Banca Transilvania.

The Romanian Competition Council is screening the transaction by which Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania by assets, agreed at the beginning of June to take over for EUR 43 mln from Polish Getin Holding 100% in Idea Bank, including its subsidiaries Idea Investments, Idea Leasing (...)

