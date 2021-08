BRD-SocGen arranges EUR 120 mln ESG loan for NEPI Rockcastle

BRD-SocGen arranges EUR 120 mln ESG loan for NEPI Rockcastle. BRD-SocGen, as lead arranger, announced that it organised a EUR 120 mln ESG loan for an NP Property BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEPI Rockcastle - the biggest owner of commercial properties in Central and Eastern Europe. BRD contributed EUR 100 mln to the loan, while Garanti BBVA Romania