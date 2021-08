Romanians spent 90% more on online sports betting and gambling in 2020

Romanians spent 90% more on online sports betting and gambling in 2020. The Romanian online gambling and betting market crossed the EUR 500 mln threshold last year, after an increase of about 90% in 2020 - according to industry data quoted by Superbet, the industry leader, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. Furthermore, Euro 2020 gave a boost to this industry in 2021. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]