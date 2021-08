Transgaz Completes Phase 1 Of BRUA Pipeline; Construction Works Reach EUR377.4M

Transgaz Completes Phase 1 Of BRUA Pipeline; Construction Works Reach EUR377.4M. Romanian state-owned gas natural transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) said Thursday in a stock market report that it completed works on Phase 1 of the natural gas pipeline connecting Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria (BRUA). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]