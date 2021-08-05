Rolling Stock Manufacturer Astra Rail Industries Saw Turnover Drop by 7.5% in 2020, to RON675M

Astra Rail Industries, Romania's largest rolling stock maker by turnover, for 2020 reported turnover worth RON675.6 million (over RON140 million), down 7.5% from 2019, when the company hit RON730.1 million (EUR154 million) in turnover, in line with Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]