Cersanit Headcount Down by 100 in 2020, Revenue Up 8% to RON177M

Cersanit Headcount Down by 100 in 2020, Revenue Up 8% to RON177M. Sanitary ware manufacturer Cersanit Romania, held by Poland’s Rovese group, ended last year with 603 employees, 117 fewer than in 2019, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]