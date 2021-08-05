Global City Office Project Achieves WELL Health-Safety RatingThe Global City office space complex, included in the portfolio of real estate investment company Arion Green, was awarded the WELL Health-Safety rating, which is the latest assessment standard of the International WELL Building Institute for limiting health (...)
Less bureaucracy for Company Incorporation in RomaniaMany articles have been written in Romania for Romanians about the changes in Romanian law regarding Romanian companies but not so many articles for foreign investors. These articles have been written to advise about the changes in the formalities required for the incorporation of limited (...)
ROCA Investments Sells Frigotehnica To Vinci EnergiesInvestment fund ROCA Investments, the investment division part of Impetum Group, is selling refrigeration solutions manufacturer Frigotehnica to Vinci Energies, part of French Vinci Group, a world leader in concessions, construction and (...)
Covid-19 travel: Romania adds France, Iceland to red listThe National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on August 5 the lists labeling the countries’ epidemiological risk. The updated Red List now includes France, Iceland, Thailand, and Aruba, among others. Columbia and Costa Rica have been placed on the Yellow List, alongside (...)